Kimi Raikkonen will not receive a penalty for the unsafe release which immediately preceded his retirement from the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

Moments after his second pit stop on lap 40, Raikkonen pulled his Ferrari onto the grass at Turn 4 due to a problem with his left rear wheel. Ferrari immediately came under investigation for unsafe release as it let Raikkonen leave the pit lane with the wheel not properly attached to the car.

After the race Raikkonen said: "We had an issue and the wheel didn't go fully as it should, so it came loose."

But Ferrari and the Finn escaped punishment because the team told the Finn to stop the car as soon as the problem became apparent.

The stewards' statement said: "The team explained that the system used to monitor the pit stops gave no indication that the car was in an unsafe condition when released and the team caused the driver to stop the car immediately the problem was apparent from the driver and telemetry.

"The team had paid close attention to the telemetry after the actions of the team members involved in the pit stop and further that the FIA Technical Delegate accepted the car was not in an unsafe condition when released the stewards took no further action."

