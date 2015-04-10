Menu
Home
Calendar
Standings
2016 Standings
2015 Standings
2014 Standings
2013 Standings
2012 Standings
2011 Standings
2010 Standings
Races
Australia (Mar 20)
Bahrain (Apr 3)
China (Apr 17)
Russia (May 1)
Spain (May 15)
Monaco (May 29)
Canada (Jun 12)
Europe (Jun 19)
Austria (Jul 3)
Britain (Jul 10)
Hungary (Jul 24)
Germany (Jul 31)
Belgium (Aug 28)
Italy (Sep 4)
Singapore (Sep 18)
Malaysia (Oct 2)
Japan (Oct 9)
USA (Oct 23)
Mexico (Oct 30)
Brazil (Nov 13)
Abu Dhabi (Nov 27)
Results
Australia
Bahrain
China
Russia
Spain
Monaco
Canada
Europe
Austria
Britain
Hungary
Germany
Belgium
Italy
Singapore
Malaysia
Japan
USA
Mexico
Brazil
Abu Dhabi
Archive
Teams
Ferrari
Force India
Haas
Manor Racing
McLaren
Mercedes
Red Bull
Renault
Sauber
Toro Rosso
Williams
Drivers
Fernando Alonso
Valtteri Bottas
Jenson Button
Marcus Ericsson
Romain Grosjean
Esteban Gutierrez
Lewis Hamilton
Rio Haryanto
Nico Hülkenberg
Daniil Kvyat
Kevin Magnussen
Felipe Massa
Felipe Nasr
Jolyon Palmer
Sergio Perez
Kimi Räikkönen
Daniel Ricciardo
Nico Rosberg
Carlos Sainz Jr
Max Verstappen
Sebastian Vettel
Pascal Wehrlein
Circuits
Stats & Records
About F1
Chinese GP - FP2
Chinese Grand Prix - Free Practice Two
ESPN Staff
April 10, 2015
« Chinese Grand Prix - Free Practice One
© ESPN Sports Media Ltd.
ESPN Staff
Chinese Grand Prix 2015
Free practice 2
Driver
Teams
Time
1
LC Hamilton (GBR)
Mercedes
1'37.219
2
KM Räikkönen (FIN)
Ferrari
1'37.662
3
D Ricciardo (AUS)
Red Bull
1'38.311
4
S Vettel (GER)
Ferrari
1'38.339
5
N Rosberg (GER)
Mercedes
1'38.399
6
D Kvyat (RUS)
Red Bull
1'38.737
7
V Bottas (FIN)
Williams
1'38.850
8
F Nasr (BRA)
Sauber
1'39.032
9
R Grosjean (FRA)
Lotus F1
1'39.142
10
J Button (GBR)
McLaren
1'39.275
11
P Maldonado (VEN)
Lotus F1
1'39.444
12
F Alonso (ESP)
McLaren
1'39.743
13
M Ericsson (SWE)
Sauber
1'39.751
14
M Verstappen (NED)
Toro Rosso
1'39.894
15
C Sainz Jr (ESP)
Toro Rosso
1'39.971
16
N Hülkenberg (GER)
Force India
1'40.151
17
F Massa (BRA)
Williams
1'40.423
18
S Perez (MEX)
Force India
1'40.868
19
R Merhi (ESP)
Manor
1'42.973
20
W Stevens (GBR)
Manor
1'44.564
CLOSE