Kimi Raikkonen believes Ferrari can get the results it wants this season after a positive pre-season testing programme.

Ferrari appeared to be in the mix with Williams and Red Bull as part of a chasing pack behind Mercedes during testing this winter. The team is targeting two victories this year and Raikkonen is confident it will achieve its goals.

"I think that compared with last year, we have done a great job as a team," he said. "We are pleased with what we achieved over the winter and with the level of competitiveness that we expect to have reached, even if we will have to wait until we're on track to get the real verdict. Anyhow, we will continue to push to improve all the time. I am confident that we will manage to achieve the results we deserve and want."

Raikkonen believes Ferrari is working better this year than it did last year and when he was last at the team between 2007 and 2009.

"I've known the team for a few years now, but I have to say, this year the atmosphere is very good, the people are happy and are working together in a very close-knit way. I think that's a good sign and on top of that, it seems that a good car has been produced over the winter period. Now the time's come to go racing, which is when we will really understand where we are."

