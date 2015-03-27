© Sutton Images Enlarge

Following two promising Friday practice sessions, Kimi Raikkonen says Ferrari will go even quicker with some set-up changes and a clean lap on the medium tyres at the Malaysian Grand Prix.

Raikkonen was second fastest in both first and second practice on Friday and also logged a fast and consistent long run on medium tyres in the afternoon. But despite some promising signs, Raikkonen was still not happy with the set-up of his Ferrari and also had to abort his run on fresh medium tyres when the red flags came out for Roberto Merhi's spin.

"Today, the morning felt a bit more easy and the afternoon a bit more tricky with some handling issues," he said. "The lap time wasn't ideal because we had a red flag when we went out on the new softer tyres, but I'm sure we can improve it even though it was quite a difficult afternoon.

"Obviously we have to improve for tomorrow on the set-up to make it a bit easier and we will try to do the best we can."

Raikkonen does not want to make a comparison to pacesetters Mercedes at this stage.

"I don't know what the others did. I just jumped out of the car and I am here. I will have to look at what the others did, but we have more to do and I think we have to still improve because we are struggling a bit. The car is still not perfect."

