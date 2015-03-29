Malaysian Grand Prix extends race contract until 2018

© Sutton Images Enlarge

The Malaysian Grand Prix will remain on the calendar for the next three years after the Sepang International Circuit announced a new deal until 2018 on Sunday.

The previous race contract was set to expire after this year's race, but following Sebastian Vettel's victory at Sepang, Malaysian prime minister YAB Dato' Sri Mohd Najib announced the new deal. As part of the contract going forwards Petronas - Mercedes' title sponsor - will remain as the title sponsor of the race.

Sepang has been on the calendar since 1999 and, although it has not always been synonymous with great racing, the extreme weather conditions offer a unique challenge to cars and drivers.

© ESPN Sports Media Ltd.