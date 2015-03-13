© Getty Images Enlarge

Kimi Raikkonen admitted he was not driving at his best during Friday practice at the Australian Grand Prix after finishing the session 0.430s shy of Ferrari team-mate Sebastian Vettel.

Ferrari finished the day second fastest behind Mercedes, but Vettel was the only one of the team's two drivers to get within a second of Nico Rosberg's best time. Raikkonen said he was not at his best and has work to do to get the most from the Ferrari before qualifying on Saturday

"Not an ideal day, [I was] not driving very well or putting the lap together," he said. "We chased the car a little bit on the longer runs and it seems to work a bit better, it was just tough to put things together.

"We know where we expect ourselves to be and it's only Friday. We still have work to do. I just have to put things together and drive a good lap and we should be OK."

However, Raikkonen is adamant Ferrari has made a step forwards this year.

"In testing it was a big improvement already and the team has done a good job over the winter. There is still hard work to do but we have to start somewhere and if you compare it to last year it is a big step."

