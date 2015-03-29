Nico Hulkenberg pitched Daniil Kvyat into a spin at Turn 2 © Sutton Images Enlarge

Pastor Maldonado has been handed three penalty points to his super licence for exceeding the speed limit under the safety car at the Malaysian Grand Prix.

Maldonado received a 10-second time penalty because he "failed to stay above the minimum time set by the FIA ECU during the deployment of the safety car". The offence was also enough to earn him three penalty points, meaning he has now received eight over the past 12 months.

Drivers receive a one-race ban if they exceed 12 points in the same time period, though three of Maldonado's points will expire at the Chinese Grand Prix in two weeks.

Nico Hulkenberg and Sergio Perez also received two penalty points for incidents during the race which also earned both Force India drivers a 10-second time penalty. Hulkenberg was penalised for a collision with Daniil Kvyat on the exit of Turn 2 when he spun the Red Bull around as the two battled for a small space of road, a harsh penalty given the German's position alongside Kvyat during the move.

Perez, meanwhile, received his penalty for the incident which saw Lotus' Romain Grosjean spin through Turn 13 as he tries to pass the Force India on the inside.

© ESPN Sports Media Ltd.